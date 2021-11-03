Emotional Tom Hanks recalls 'screwing around' with Peter Scolari on 'Bosom Buddies' set

On Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Tom Hanks remembered his friend Peter Scolari, who recently died after a two-year battle with cancer. The two actors starred opposite each other on the television series Bosom Buddies. Hanks recalled meeting Scolari and immediately establishing a tight bond.

“I don't know how many people truly do change your lives when you cross paths with them,” Hanks said. “We met, picked up the scripts, and started screwing around. I actually thought, this is it. This is how this works. This is like a hand inside a glove.”

Hanks added, “We were molecularly connected in a way that we started speaking the same language.”

Hanks and Scolari were great on camera, but apparently, they were a handful in rehearsal. Hanks shared a story about one of the directors yelling at them because they were constantly workshopping the script and ad-libbing lines. In fact, there was one episode in which Scolari offered to replace the director.

Hanks played one of his favorite clips from the series. When it ended, the actor appeared to be holding back tears.

“Peter has a lovely family,” Hanks said. “His wife Tracy’s got absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

See why Pat Sajak was having none of Mario Cantone’s shenanigans on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.