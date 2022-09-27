Emotional Sarah Michelle Gellar watches bestie Selma Blair nail cartwheel and splits on ‘DWTS’

On Monday’s Dancing With the Stars, Selma Blair continued to inspire everyone as she put on an acrobatic display. In 2018, Blair revealed she is battling multiple sclerosis. The disease has impaired her balance, but it hasn’t impaired her desire to dance. This week she performed a jive, with a little help from her partner Sasha Farber.

“There’s hurdles we have to cross,” Farber explained. “I say, ‘Okay, you gotta kick with the left foot.’ And she’s like, ‘Okay, but I can’t really feel my left leg.’ So we’ve come with indicators in our arms, which means the left and the right.”

A casual viewer would never know that the actress regularly uses a cane as she nailed leg kicks, performed a perfect cartwheel and easily slipped into splits.

Sarah Michelle Gellar looks so proud of bestie Selma Blair #dwts pic.twitter.com/u0RMQrxm6i — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@willowhalliwell) September 27, 2022

Blair’s Cruel Intentions co-star-turned-best-friend, Sarah Michelle Gellar, could be seen in the audience fighting back emotions. And when it came time to speak with the judges, the praise from last week continued for Blair.

“There’s no other way to say it except you make it look so much easier than it must be for you,” said judge Carrie Ann Inaba. “That is such an amazing feat.”

Selma Blair just did a cartwheel to a split on #DWTS and I am absolutely in awe of her strength and perseverance. — Dr. Rachel (@drraytay) September 27, 2022

Viewers were also impressed with Blair’s moves, as one person tweeted, “Selma Blair just did a cartwheel to a split on DWTS and I am absolutely in awe of her strength and perseverance.”

Story continues

As for Blair, just being able to dance has been special.

“It’s been amazing,” she said. “I haven’t been able to invert for years. I used to be a gymnast when I was little…little little, 50 years ago! It was amazing to at least start to really play and just really have the best time. I just loved it.”

Dancing With the Stars streams Mondays at 8 p.m. on Disney+.

Watch as Simu Liu shocks everyone with come-from-behind ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ win:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.