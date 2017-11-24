"Emotional farewells" due in Doctor Who festive episode

From Digital Spy

Doctor Who viewers can expect to be crying into their turkey sandwiches this Christmas Day when Peter Capaldi's final scenes air.

DJ Jo Whiley, who will present a radio documentary from the show's set next month, told Radio Times that scenes leading up to the Twelfth Doctor's regeneration are hugely emotional.

"The storyline is just fantastic – it's so brilliant, it's really really really clever," Whiley said.

And she went on to reveal that what she saw being filmed was action taking place just prior to the Doctor's regeneration. "It was leading up to that moment," she teased. "When he had to say some emotional farewells. I don't know what I can and can't say – as is always the case with Doctor Who!"

Whiley explained that watching the team film Capaldi's goodbye was hard going at times, saying the set was "loaded with sadness and emotion".

"The whole team are incredibly close. Doctor Who is such a close-knit family," she said.

"You really did feel the intensity of what they're going through," she added. "The fact that they are, as people, saying goodbye to each other.

"I think the viewers are going to be in bits when they watch."

The Christmas episode, 'Twice Upon A Time', will mark Capaldi's final appearance as the Doctor after three years, while executive producer Steven Moffat is also departing to make way for Chris Chibnall.

The episode will see the Doctor meet his first incarnation, with William Hartnell's Doctor being played by David Bradley.

A preview clip featuring the two meeting, as well as introducing Mark Gatiss's First World War pilot, was aired last week as part of the BBC's Children in Need telethon.

Jodie Whittaker will make her debut as the Thirteenth Doctor in the Christmas episode, with her first full series airing next year.

