Emmys: Jenny McCarthy, Shannon Sharpe, Kelly Osbourne to Host Fox’s Pre-Shows

Fox has tapped “The Masked Singer” panelist Jenny McCarthy, as well as Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe and “fashion expert” Kelly Osbourne to host its two Emmy pregame shows.

“Fox’s Live Emmy Red Carpet Preshow” will air live from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, followed by the hour-long “Fox’s Live Emmy Red Carpet Arrivals” special, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., leading right into the ceremony.

The specials and Emmy telecast will air live in all continental U.S. time zones, which means the specials will air from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the west coast.

Fox will utilize McCarthy’s presence to also promote Season 2 of “The Masked Singer,” promising a “special reveal” from the hit reality competition series during the preshow.

Former “Access Hollywood” executive producer Rob Silverstein will exec produce the two Fox specials, which will be co-executive produced by John Ferracane (“World News Tonight”). Fox is producing the specials in-house through its Fox Alternative Entertainment shingle.

The pre-show specials will also be paired with additional behind-the-scenes streaming coverage on the Television Academy’s “Backstage Live” companion program, streamed on Emmys.com, Fox.com and Facebook Live.

Besides “The Masked Singer,” McCarthy also hosts “The Jenny McCarthy Show” on Sirius XM. Sharpe, whose 14-year NFL career included three Super Bowl wins, hosts “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” with Skip Bayless on FS1. Osbourne, who formerly co-hosted E!’s “Fashion Police,” most recently appeared in the reality series “Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour.”

The 71st Emmy awards will air from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

