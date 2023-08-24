Emmys: Game Show and Host – Could Keke Palmer Benefit From ‘Jeopardy’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Vote Split?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below:

More from Variety

OSCARS | EMMYS | GRAMMYS | TONYS

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Game Show

Jeopardy - Wheel of Fortune

Weekly Commentary (Aug. 24, 2023): “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune” are likely the favorites in this race. However, “That’s My Jam” is getting a big push by NBC, which could make it a possible spoiler.

Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Emmy predictions in all categories.

The rankings for the category are below.

The final Emmy voting rounds open on Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. PT and close on Aug. 28 at 10 p.m. PST. The 75th Emmy Awards are scheduled to air on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. The Creative Arts ceremony will occur on Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7. An edited version will air on FXX on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. All events will take place at the Peacock Theater at LA Live.

And the Nominees Are:

“Jeopardy” (Syndication)

Michael Davies (executive producer), Lisa Broffman (co-executive producer), Rocky Schmidt (supervising producer), Sarah Whitcomb Foss (producer), Billy Wisse, Michele Loud, John Duarte, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine (writers) “Wheel of Fortune” (Syndication)

Bellamie Blackstone (executive producer), Steve Schwartz (co-executive producer), Amanda Stern (supervising producer), Rob Roman, Brooke Eaton (producers) “That’s My Jam” (NBC)

Jimmy Fallon, Jim Juvonen (executive producers), Mike Yurchuk (executive producer, writer), Jessie Binkow, May Johnson, Mike Deffina (co-executive producers), Josh Knapp (supervising producer, head writer), Stad St. Fleur, Kevin McCarthy, Alexx Wells (senior producers), Matt Barker, Eli Braden (producers), Dave Ferguson (supervising writer), N.A. Smolenski, Evan Williams, Eudora Peterson (writers) “Family Feud” (Syndication)

Gaby Johnston (executive producer), Kristin Bjorklund, Sara Dansby, Brian Hawley (co-executive producers), Michele Roth (senior producer), Mary Lou Browne, Stephen Dukes, Dennis Galligan, Hugh Write (producers) “The Price is Right” (CBS)

Evelyn Warfel (executive producer), Adam Sandler, Darren Belitsky (co-executive producers), Justin Rae Barnes, Brandi Bryce (supervising producer), Chris Donnan (senior producer), Whitney Kieser (producer)

All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized)**

“ Barmageddon ” (NBC)

“ Capital One College Bowl ” (NBC)

“ Celebrity Game Face ” (NBC)

“ Family Feud ” (Syndication)

“ Funny You Should Ask ” (Syndication)

“ Game Changer ” (Dropout)

“ Jeopardy ” (Syndication)

“ Let’s Make a Deal ” (CBS)

“ Lingo ” (CBS)

“ Generation Gap ” (ABC)

“ Master Minds ” (Game Show Network)

“ The $100,000 Pyramid ” (ABC)

“ Password ” (NBC)

“ People Puzzler ” (Game Show Network)

“ Pictionary ” (CBS)

“ Press Your Luck ” (ABC)

“ The Price is Right ” (CBS)

“ Split Second ” (Game Show Network)

“ That’s My Jam ” (NBC)

“ 25 Words or Less ” (Syndication)

“ The Wall ” (NBC)

“ Weakest Link ” (NBC)

“ The Wheel ” (NBC)

“ Wheel of Fortune ” (Syndication)

“You Bet Your Life” (Syndication)

** This official list and/or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.

2022 category winner: “Jeopardy” (at the Daytime Emmy Awards)

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

WHEEL OF FORTUNE Pat Sajak Vanna White

Weekly Commentary (Aug. 23, 2023): Could Pat Sajak’s announcement about retiring from “Wheel of Fortune” give him an edge for outstanding game show host? That could be the secret sauce given that both “Jeopardy” hosts, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, are recognized separately and likely are vote-splitting.

Keke Palmer could be someone who could benefit from a category that doesn’t have an agreed-upon frontrunner. Her stint on “Password” is fun enough to warrant recognition. Notably, only two women have won for hosting (when it was with the Daytime Emmys) — TV legend Betty White became the first woman to win an Emmy for game show host in 1983 for NBC’s “Just Men.” The second wouldn’t be crowned until Meredith Vierira in 2005 for the syndicated “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.” She won again in 2009.

Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Emmy predictions in all categories.

The rankings for the category are below.

The final Emmy voting rounds open on Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. PT and close on Aug. 28 at 10 p.m. PST. The 75th Emmy Awards are scheduled to air on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. The Creative Arts ceremony will occur on Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7. An edited version will air on FXX on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. All events will take place at the Peacock Theater at LA Live.

And the Nominees Are:

“Wheel of Fortune” (Syndication) — Pat Sajak “Password” (NBC) — Keke Palmer “Jeopardy” (Syndication) — Mayim Bialik “Jeopardy” (Syndication) — Ken Jennings “Family Feud” (Syndicated) — Steve Harvey

2022 category winner: Steve Harvey for “Family Feud” (at Daytime Emmys)

Emmy Awards Predictions Categories

DRAMA SERIES | COMEDY SERIES | LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES | TV MOVIE | LEAD ACTOR (DRAMA) | LEAD ACTOR (COMEDY) | LEAD ACTOR (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | LEAD ACTRESS (DRAMA) | LEAD ACTRESS (COMEDY) | LEAD ACTRESS (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (DRAMA) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (COMEDY) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (DRAMA) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (COMEDY) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | TALK SERIES | SCRIPTED VARIETY | GAME SHOW | DIRECTING (DRAMA, COMEDY, LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | WRITING (DRAMA, COMEDY, LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | REALITY (COMPETITION, STRUCTURED, UNSTRUCTURED, HOST)

Creative Arts and Other Emmy Categories

GUEST ACTOR (DRAMA) | GUEST ACTRESS (DRAMA) | GUEST ACTOR (COMEDY) | GUEST ACTRESS (COMEDY) | VOICE-OVER | SHORT FORM | DOCUMENTARY | MUSIC | ANIMATED | OTHER CATEGORIES

About the Primetime Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans, and executives.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.