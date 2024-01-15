Emmys 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals: Rhea Seehorn, Laverne Cox, More
The Emmy Awards are finally here, as stars are making their way onto the red carpet ahead of the much awaited ceremony.
The 75th Emmy Awards will take place at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will broadcast live on Fox. The award show was originally set to take place last September, but was postponed due to the historic WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
The star-studded list of attendees includes Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Sam Claflin, Laverne Cox, Adam Brody, Ken Jeong, Alex Borstein, Brian Cox and many more.
“Succession” leads with 27 nominations, including best drama, lead actress (Sarah Snook) and a record three lead actor noms (Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong). Several of the HBO series’ supporting cast also received nods, including J. Smith-Cameron, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alexander Skarsgård and Alan Ruck.
HBO / Max scored the top three shows with “The Last of Us” earning 24 nominations and “The White Lotus” nabbing 23. The network also has four of the eight nods in the drama series category, competing against “Andor” (Disney+), “Yellowjackets” (Showtime), “The Crown” (Netflix) and “Better Call Saul” (AMC).
Last year’s comedy winner “Ted Lasso” is back for another (and most likely final) round, while previous nominees “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Only Murders in the Building” are joined by newcomers “The Bear,” “Jury Duty” and “Wednesday.”
Peruse through the best red carpet looks below:
Rhea Seehorn
“Better Call Saul” star Rhea Seehorn at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Giancarlo Esposito
Giancarlo Esposito wears a dapper suit at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox arrives at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Jesse Eisenberg
Jesse Eisenberg attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Adam DiMarco
“The White Lotus” actor Adam DiMarco attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Dominique Fishback
LDominique Fishback stuns in a light blue dress at the Emmys.
Marla Gibbs
Marla Gibbs at the 2024 Emmys.
Dan Harmon, Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong
Dan Harmon, Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong pose together on the Emmys red carpet.
Joel Kim Booster
“Fire Island” star and writer Joel Kim Booster attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater.