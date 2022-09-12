Emmys red carpet 2022: Chrissy Teigen, Quinta Brunson, Hannah Waddingham and more

There's something about seeing the actors from your favorite TV shows all together, glammed up and partying down — or, at least, about to do so. We had the chance to do just that Monday night during the live broadcast of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

HBO's Succession and The White Lotus, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso and Netflix favorites Stranger Things and Squid Game were all expected to have cast members present for big wins. Hopes were just as high that others would trot out glamorous looks for the traditional parade down the red carpet. And they didn't disappoint.

The celebrities rocked dresses with high slits and puffy sleeves, impressive hairstyles, fun accessories and much, much more. Even the night's host, Saturday Night Live staple Kenan Thompson, put on a jacket for the occasion — a fitting nod to Diondre Cole!

Take a peek at what the stars wore for the Emmys 2022:

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Teigen, who announced last month that she and husband John Legend are expecting a third child, dazzled in a printed dress.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The creator and star of one of the night's big winners going into the show told E! that she wanted something "va-va-voom but also respectful."

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Abbott Elementary nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph brought her "A-game" to the fete, mostly thanks to her glamorous accessories.

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A nominee for her performance in Dopesick, Dever wore a one-shoulder dress with a high slit in the leg.

Laura Linney

Laura Linney attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Linney celebrated the final season of Ozark with a nomination and a tiered, high-neck dress.

Jung Ho-yeon

Jung Ho-yeon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

The Emmy-nominated Squid Game star is lovely in clothes fancier than the ones audiences saw her don in the addictive Netflix show.

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The nominee was in full princess mode — although she was wearing sneakers underneath her dress! —as she hung out with her Ted Lasso cast members.

Geena Davis

Geena Davis attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Davis was positively glowing in a lemon chiffon gown.

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Rachel Lindsay

Rachel Lindsay attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo" Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Mark Indelicato

Mark Indelicato attends the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles . (Photo: Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Natasha Rothwell

Natasha Rothwell attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb

Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jerrod Carmichael

Jerrod Carmichael attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Nicholas Braun