Emmys red carpet 2022: Chrissy Teigen, Quinta Brunson, Hannah Waddingham and more

There's something about seeing the actors from your favorite TV shows all together, glammed up and partying down — or, at least, about to do so. We had the chance to do just that Monday night during the live broadcast of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
HBO's Succession and The White Lotus, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso and Netflix favorites Stranger Things and Squid Game were all expected to have cast members present for big wins. Hopes were just as high that others would trot out glamorous looks for the traditional parade down the red carpet. And they didn't disappoint.
The celebrities rocked dresses with high slits and puffy sleeves, impressive hairstyles, fun accessories and much, much more. Even the night's host, Saturday Night Live staple Kenan Thompson, put on a jacket for the occasion — a fitting nod to Diondre Cole!
Take a peek at what the stars wore for the Emmys 2022:
Chrissy Teigen
Teigen, who announced last month that she and husband John Legend are expecting a third child, dazzled in a printed dress.
Quinta Brunson
The creator and star of one of the night's big winners going into the show told E! that she wanted something "va-va-voom but also respectful."
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Abbott Elementary nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph brought her "A-game" to the fete, mostly thanks to her glamorous accessories.
Kaitlyn Dever
A nominee for her performance in Dopesick, Dever wore a one-shoulder dress with a high slit in the leg.
Laura Linney
Linney celebrated the final season of Ozark with a nomination and a tiered, high-neck dress.
Jung Ho-yeon
The Emmy-nominated Squid Game star is lovely in clothes fancier than the ones audiences saw her don in the addictive Netflix show.
Hannah Waddingham
The nominee was in full princess mode — although she was wearing sneakers underneath her dress! —as she hung out with her Ted Lasso cast members.
Geena Davis
Davis was positively glowing in a lemon chiffon gown.
