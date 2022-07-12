2022 Emmy Awards Nominations Revealed

The nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards have been revealed live.

JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero announced who will be competing for some of TV’s highest honors during a virtual ceremony starting at 8:30 a.m. PT, which will stream live on Emmys.com.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Smoove is a writer, comedian and Emmy-winning actor best known for his role on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. Fumero was one of the stars of NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which wrapped up its eight-season run in September 2021. The two are both set to appear in Netflix’s upcoming Blockbuster comedy series, which also stars Randall Park.

The 2022 Emmy Awards are set to air live coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC. The show will also stream live on Peacock.

The ceremony typically airs on a Sunday, except in years when NBC has broadcast rights, as the network airs NFL games on Sunday nights. The Emmys broadcast rotates among ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. When NBC last aired the Emmys, four years ago, the awards show took place on a Monday.

Prior to the main ceremony on NBC, the Creative Arts Emmys will take place over two nights, on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4. An edited version of the Creative Arts Emmys will air at 8 p.m. on Sept. 10 on FXX.

Read on for this year’s Emmy nominees. A full list of this year’s nominees will be available after the announcement on Emmys.com.

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Story continues

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.