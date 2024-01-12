Emmy Awards: The nominations in full

Giant Emmy Awards trophy in front of a screen saying "Emmys"

Succession, The White Lotus, Ted Lasso and Beef are the leading contenders for the 75th Emmy Awards, the US TV industry's highest honours, which will be handed out on Monday.

Here are the nominations in full:

Outstanding drama series

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Succession (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Outstanding talk series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Outstanding reality competition programme

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding scripted variety series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding variety special (live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+)

The Oscars (ABC)

75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Lead actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man (FX)

Brian Cox - Succession

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Lead actress in a drama series

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook - Succession

Lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader - Barry

Jason Segel - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate - Dead To Me (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face (Peacock)

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Taron Egerton - Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome To Chippendales (Hulu)

Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Michael Shannon - George & Tammy (Showtime)

Steven Yeun - Beef

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy (Showtime)

Dominique Fishback - Swarm (Prime Video)

Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong - Beef

Supporting actor in a drama series

F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus

Theo James - The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

Alan Ruck - Succession

Will Sharp - The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

Supporting actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron - Succession

Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

James Marsden - Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee - Beef

Ray Liotta - Black Bird

Young Mazino - Beef

Jesse Plemons - Love & Death (HBO Max)

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello - Beef

Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis - Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things

Writing for a comedy series

Barry - Bill Hader for Wow

The Bear - Christopher Storer for System

Jury Duty - Mekki Leeper for Ineffective Assistance

Only Murders In The Building - John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese & Rob Turbovsky for I Know Who Did It

The Other Two - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider for Cary & Brooke Go To An Aids Play (HBO Max)

Ted Lasso - Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly & Jason Sudeikis for So Long, Farewell

Writing for a drama series

Andor - Beau Willimon for One Way Out

Bad Sisters - Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel & Brett Baer for The Prick

Better Call Saul - Gordon Smith for Point And Shoot

Better Call Saul - Peter Gould for Saul Gone

The Last of Us - Craig Mazin for Long, Long Time

Succession - Jesse Armstrong for Connor's Wedding

The White Lotus - Mike White for Arrivederci

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Beef - Lee Sung Jin for The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech In Pain

Fire Island - Joel Kim Booster (Hulu)

Fleishman Is In Trouble - Taffy Brodesser-Akner for Me-Time

Prey - Patrick Aison & Dan Trachtenberg (Hulu)

Swarm - Janine Nabers & Donald Glover for Stung

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Al Yankovic & Eric Appel

Writing for a variety series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Directing for a comedy series

Barry - Bill Hader for Wow

The Bear - Christopher Storer for Review

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - Amy Sherman-Palladino for Four Minutes

The Ms Pat Show - Mary Lou Belli for Don't Touch My Hair (BET+)

Ted Lasso - Declan Lowney for So Long, Farewell

Wednesday - Tim Burton for Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe

Directing for a drama series

Andor - Benjamin Caron for Rix Road

Bad Sisters - Dearbhla Walsh for The Prick

The Last of Us - Peter Hoar for Long, Long Time

Succession - Andrij Parekh for America Decides

Succession - Mark Mylod for Connor's Wedding

Succession - Lorene Scafaria for Living+

The White Lotus - Mike White for Arrivederci

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Beef - Lee Sung Jin for Figures of Light

Beef - Jake Schreier for The Great Fabricator

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Carl Franklin for Bad Meat

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Paris Barclay for Silenced

Fleishman Is In Trouble - Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton for Me-Time

Prey - Dan Trachtenberg

Emmy Award winners have already been announced in more categories at the Creative Arts Emmys, which took place over two nights earlier this month. See the winners for the first and second nights on the Emmys website.