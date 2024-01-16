Emmy Awards 2023: See the Complete Winners List

Emmy Awards - Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 Emmy Awards are finally here — and the stars have come out to collect their trophies.

On Monday, the biggest names in television gathered for the 2023 Emmys Awards, nearly five months after they were initially scheduled to take place. The show, which was set for September 2023, was postponed in July due to the then-ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. Nominations for the award show were released just one day before the WGA strike went into effect, meaning the actors would not be able to campaign on behalf of their performances or attend the show. The Emmys were eventually rescheduled for January 15, and the WGA strike ended in September, with the SAG-AFTRA strike ending in November.

As a consequence of the delay, many of the nominated shows have aired entire new seasons — or come to a close — in the time since they were announced. At tonight’s ceremony, shows like Succession, The Last of Us, and Ted Lasso are hoping to take home some of the night’s biggest prizes.

Check below for the full list of winners (bolded) as they are announced.

Outstanding Drama Series

Succession

The White Lotus

The Last of Us

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Yellowjackets

House of the Dragon

Andor

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Wednesday

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, BarryPhil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Jones and the Six

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love and Death

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Steven Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

