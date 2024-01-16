Emmy Awards 2023: See the Complete Winners List
The 2023 Emmy Awards are finally here — and the stars have come out to collect their trophies.
On Monday, the biggest names in television gathered for the 2023 Emmys Awards, nearly five months after they were initially scheduled to take place. The show, which was set for September 2023, was postponed in July due to the then-ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. Nominations for the award show were released just one day before the WGA strike went into effect, meaning the actors would not be able to campaign on behalf of their performances or attend the show. The Emmys were eventually rescheduled for January 15, and the WGA strike ended in September, with the SAG-AFTRA strike ending in November.
As a consequence of the delay, many of the nominated shows have aired entire new seasons — or come to a close — in the time since they were announced. At tonight’s ceremony, shows like Succession, The Last of Us, and Ted Lasso are hoping to take home some of the night’s biggest prizes.
Check below for the full list of winners (bolded) as they are announced.
Outstanding Drama Series
Succession
The White Lotus
The Last of Us
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Yellowjackets
House of the Dragon
Andor
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Sarah Snook, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Barry
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Wednesday
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, BarryPhil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Fleishman is in Trouble
Daisy Jones and the Six
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love and Death
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Steven Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
