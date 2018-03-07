Emma Watson teams up with National Geographic for International Women’s Day

The actress said she is thrilled to be taking part.

Emma Watson is to become the first guest editor of National Geographic’s Instagram account.

The Harry Potter actress, feminist and UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador, is teaming up with National Geographic to celebrate International Women’s Day on Thursday.

She aims to accelerate gender parity by highlighting women photographers with outstanding photographic contributions.

Watson said: “Women photographers are often under-represented and under-celebrated.

“I’m thrilled to mark this day by profiling the talented female storytellers and image-makers that are working hard to build empathy across borders.”

Work from eight female National Geographic photographers will be featured throughout the day, curated by Watson.

The photographers, from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Australia, the US and the Philippines, cover a wide range of topics including male guardianship and the longstanding ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia, the effects of displacement on women and girls running from Boko Haram in Nigeria, unequal pay in India for women day labourers in the brick industry and advancements in women’s rights.

Susan Goldberg, editorial director of National Geographic Partners and editor-in-chief of National Geographic magazine, said: “We are honoured to be partnering with Emma to recognise the contributions of these eight incredible women photographers, who are shedding light on important stories that make a difference in people’s lives.

“We are eager to use our storytelling platforms and our power as a global media brand to highlight women by calling attention to their work, their stories and their causes.”