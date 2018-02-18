Emma Watson makes million pound donation to new fund

More than 200 leading female stars in the entertainment industry have backed an open letter heralding 2018 as a ‘world ripe for change’.

Harry Potter actress Emma Watson has made a £1 million donation to a new fund that will help set up a framework and provide support for those affected by sexual harassment.

Tom Hiddleston and Keira Knightley are among the names listed on the official Go Fund Me page as having each donated £10,000.

View photos Emma Watson (PA) More

Other donations visible are £500 from Emma Thompson, and £1,000 each from Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker and Noomi Rapace.

The donations follow the publication of an open letter backed by more than 200 leading female stars in the entertainment industry.

The letter, one of two published in Sunday’s The Observer newspaper ahead of Sunday night’s Bafta awards, demands the eradication of sexual harassment from across all industries.

View photos Actress Emma Thompson (PA) More

Double Oscar-winner Thompson and Bond star Naomie Harris are among signatories on the open letter standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Time’s Up movement in calling for an end to harassment, abuse, and impunity in a world “ripe for change”.

The stars of film, TV and stage have also joined forces with more than 160 activists, academics and service providers, to launch the Justice and Equality Fund which will aim to resource a network of support and advocacy organisation projects across the UK.

The Go Fund Me page states: “We have created the Justice and Equality Fund, to create the far-reaching personal, social, legal and policy changes that will ensure everyone can feel safe at work, at play and at home. Together we can end the culture of harassment, abuse and impunity”.

View photos (Rebecca Ladbury PR) More