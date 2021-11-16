Emma Watson reflects on 'Harry Potter' 20 years later: Hermione is 'my favorite fictional character of all time'

Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson at the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 in New York City. (Photo: WireImage)

HBO Max announced on Tuesday that Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will reunite for the first time in a decade for an upcoming special. Watson, who played Hermione Granger in all eight films, shared a sweet tribute in honor of the news.

"Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know," she began.

"I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path," Watson continued. "I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful."

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone premiered in November 2001. The final installment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2, was released in 2011.

"Thank you to the fans that have continued to show their support well after the last chapter closed. The magic of the world wouldn’t exist without you. Thank you for fighting to make it such an inclusive and loving place," Watson added. "I still miss the crew who made these films all the time. Thank you for all of your hard work too — I know your contributions sometimes get overlooked."

Noticeably absent from HBO Max's upcoming reunion special is J.K. Rowling. The Harry Potter author has come under fire in recent years for comments deemed transphobic. She has yet to comment on the announcement.

HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be available to stream on New Year's Day.