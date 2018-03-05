Emma Watson debuts huge Time’s Up tattoo – complete with error

The Beauty And The Beast star was pictured at the Vanity Fair after-party in a black sleeveless dress.

Emma Watson has shown off her new Time’s Up tattoo – complete with grammatical error.

The Beauty And The Beast star, 27, was pictured at the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party in a black sleeveless dress.

But the large Time’s Up tattoo on her right arm was missing an apostrophe.

View photos Emma Watson (PA) More

@JosieThomas4 wrote on Twitter: “EmmaWatson I love you but I pray that tattoo isn’t real.”

Oh @EmmaWatson I love you but I pray that tattoo isn’t real. — .Josie C Thomas. (@JosieThomas4) March 5, 2018

View photos A tattoo supporting the Time’s Up campaign on the arm of Emma Watson (PA) More

But @fairyth0ughts wrote: “Imagine Emma Watson getting a tattoo to celebrate a brilliant movement and the only thing people can talk about is the fact an apostrophe was missed on the tat.”

imagine emma watson getting a tattoo to celebrate a brilliant movement and the only thing people can talk about is the fact an apostrophe was missed on the tat. fair enough it shouldn’t have been, but that probs wasn’t even her fault lol give her a break — amy (@fairyth0ughts) March 5, 2018

It is not known whether the tattoo is a temporary or permanent inking.

Stars arrived on the red carpet at the Academy Awards wearing pins for the Time’s Up movement, which was triggered by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s downfall.

Last month, it emerged that Harry Potter actress Watson made a £1 million donation to a new fund that will help set up a framework and provide support for those affected by sexual harassment.

Watson was one of dozens of stars at the Vanity Fair bash, including Margot Robbie, Francis McDormand, Jordan Peele, Ashley Graham, Rita Ora, Gal Gadot and Miley Cyrus.

Mary J Blige appeared to be channelling an Oscar itself when she appeared at the Vanity Fair do in a form-fitting gold dress.

View photos Mary J Blige (PA) More

Cyrus was also at Elton John’s party, and shared a sweet snap with the singer and her partner Liam Hemsworth.