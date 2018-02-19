Emma Watson challenges people to ‘make a one-degree shift’

The actress said 2018 is a turning point after a year dominated by ‘an alarming newsfeed’.

Emma Watson has urged fans to “make a one-degree shift” in their lives, saying small changes can make a big difference.

The actress and feminist, 27, penned a letter to readers in the March issue of Vogue Australia, which she guest edited.

Watson, one of many stars backing the Time’s Up campaign to eradicate harassment and gender inequality, said that after a year “dominated by an alarming newsfeed”, 2018 appeared to be a turning point.

She wrote: “Silenced voices are becoming amplified and media outlets are shining a spotlight on the people and groups challenging for change. The pages to follow in this issue, Designing The Future, is a part of that change.

“The word ‘change’ can be intimidating, riddled with expectation of outcomes and fear of failure.

“So I want to propose something to you: when steering a boat, a captain can shift the wheel one degree and it drastically changes the course of the boat.

“I would like to challenge you, after reading this issue, to make a one-degree shift, because a small change can make a huge difference.”

The Harry Potter star thanked Vogue for giving her the platform, and collaborators “for sharing your voice and your self”.

She continued: “Lastly, thank you to anyone picking up this issue and reading it. You are the biggest piece to the puzzle of our global wellbeing. Join me in a one-degree shift!”

Watson appears on the cover of the magazine, and also shared several images from her shoot with Peter Lindbergh.

The actress recently made a £1 million donation to a new fund that will help set up a framework and provide support for those affected by sexual harassment.