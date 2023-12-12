Emma Stone Reacts To 'La La Land' Co-Star Ryan Gosling In 'Barbie': 'He Really Is Kenough'

In her new movie "Poor Things," Emma Stone plays Bella Baxter, a woman brought back to life by a mad scientist who then goes on a wild, global adventure! Emma told Access Hollywood what it was like to step into such an imaginative role. "I was so in love with the story and Bella from the very beginning," she gushed. Emma also reacted to getting awards season buzz at the same time as her "La La Land" co-star Ryan Gosling, who has impressed with his role as Ken in "Barbie"! "I witnessed that Kenergy. He really is Kenough. He did it. He really did it this time," she said of her friend. "Poor Things" is in theaters now.

