Emma Stone, Kris Jenner & More Attend Jennifer Lawrence's Wedding to Cooke Maroney in Rhode Island

Jennifer Lawrence‘s wedding was celebrated among some very special guests.

The Oscar-winning actress, 29, married Cooke Maroney on Saturday in Newport, Rhode Island, months after getting engaged in February.

Lawrence and Maroney, 34, were joined by their family and friends — including some A-list guests including Emma Stone, Kris Jenner and Sienna Miller.

The actress’ friend and frequent collaborator, director David O. Russell, Adele, Ashley Olsen, Amy Schumer and Cameron Diaz were also in attendance for the wedding and the reception that followed.

Lawrence and Maroney’s wedding reception was held at the Belcourt of Newport, a mansion designed in 1894 by renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt.

The estate was inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles. It’s currently the home of Alex and Ani CEO Carolyn Rafaelian.

On Friday, Richie, Joel Madden, Diaz and Miller were spotted as guests at the couple’s rehearsal dinner, during which the pair hosted a clambake under a white tent on Rose Island.

A rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE she and Maroney were engaged in February. At the time, Lawrence was seen wearing a “massive ring” during dinner with Maroney at Raoul’s, an upscale French restaurant in New York City.

In June, Lawrence called Maroney “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

“He really is, and he gets better,” she added while speaking on Catt Sadler’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler.

“I don’t know, I started with the basics,” the actress continued, when asked why she chose to marry him. “‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

Following their engagement, a source told PEOPLE that Maroney “is an ideal mate for Jennifer,” adding, “They have many of the same interests in the arts, culture and living a life that includes both of their passions, yet sits outside of it. They respect each other and see the world in a similar fashion.”