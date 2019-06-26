Emma Stone Injures Shoulder After Slipping on the Floor

Emma Stone is recovering after a recent fall, causing the Oscar-winning actress to injure her shoulder, ET has learned.



A source tells ET that Stone, 30, "hurt her shoulder after slipping on a floor at a home." However, the source did not elaborate as to who's home she fell in.



Although the injury requires the actress to wear a sling, the source says it will not affect her next acting project – portraying the despicable villain Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians in her own standalone film, Cruella.



“Production has not been halted as it has not started on her next project," the source says. "They are still in pre-production and she’ll begin once healed.”

And the injury isn’t even keeping Stone from honoring her engagements, like appearing at Drag Queen Bingo, a charity event in West Hollywood, on Tuesday night. The La La Land actress happily posed alongside attendees, including a few drag queens, at the event, where she was clearly wearing a sling.

Captain Marvel star and fellow Oscar winner Brie Larson was also on hand and she even helped pull balls during the game.



Prior to her injury, Stone headed overseas to see one of the Spice Girls’ reunion shows at Wembley Stadium, where she got the chance to meet and pose for a selfie or two with Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice.



"When Emma met Emma #2become1," Bunton captioned the photos of them together.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

RELATED CONTENT:

Emma Stone Meets Emma Bunton During Spice Girls Reunion Tour

BTS Is Making Their 'Saturday Night Live' Debut With Emma Stone

9 Hair Products Emma Stone's Hairstylist CAN'T Live Without: Brushes, Oils and More

Related Articles: