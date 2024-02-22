Emma Stone, Emily Blunt, Sterling K. Brown and More Oscar Nominees Reveal the Last Time They Cried Watching a Movie

Everyone could use a good cry now and again. And what better way to get those tears flowing than watching a movie?

Variety caught up with this year’s Oscar nominees at the Academy’s annual nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton to find out the last time they cried at the movies.

“I cried at ‘Parallel Mothers,’” said “Oppenheimer” star Emily Blunt. “When Penélope [Cruz] breaks down, it’s so beautiful. I am a crier. I can’t bear to see other people cry. If I see someone cry, I will cry immediately.”

Emma Stone recently rewatched “Sleepless in Seattle,” the 1993 romantic comedy starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. “So much of that movie is heartbreaking,” the “Poor Things” star said.

Sterling K. Brown said he was recently caught off guard when he and his youngest son were watching “Matilda.” “It was his first time crying at a movie,” the “American Fiction” star recalled. “So I cried because he was crying. But this year, I cried during ‘The Holdovers.’”

And then Brown cracked, “I cried during ‘Saltburn.’ I’m just kidding. Nobody cries during ‘Saltburn.’”

“The Holdovers” also got to Lily Gladstone. “I bawled at Da’Vine Joy Randolph,” the “Killers of the Flower Moon” star said. “Her character is so self-possessed, so witty, so dry. She’s just got a handle on everything.”

Watch the video above to find out what other Oscar nominees had to say about crying at the movies.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

