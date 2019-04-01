Emma Roberts Enjoys Romantic Stroll With Garrett Hedlund Following Split From Evan Peters

The two were spotted holding hands in New York City on Sunday.

Looks like things are heating up between Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund!

Rumors that the two were dating began last month after the actress reportedly ended her engagement with Evan Peters. On Sunday, Roberts and Hedlund seemingly confirmed their new romance while out and about in New York City.

Roberts, chic in a black wool coat, plaid trousers and black boots, was seen holding hands with Hedlund as they made their way into a hotel.

According to Us Weekly, Roberts and Peters -- who were dating on and off for several years and had recently been living together -- had been heading for a split for a while. A source told the publication that Peters had moved out, but said it "wasn't a bad breakup" and the two are now "just friends."

Speaking with ET in November 2017, Peters talked about what it was like having Roberts as his support system as he took on multiple characters on American Horror Story: Cult.

"Oh, she was awesome," he said at the time. "She was very there for me, and also gave me the time that was necessary to research them, play around with it and to be isolated for hours at a time."

"At times she'd be like, 'Whatcha doing down there?'" he joked. "But Emma was very cool, and just sort of allowed me to be me and do my thing and kind of go for it… which was, I love her for that, that's awesome."

Hear more in the video below.

