Emma Roberts Blocked Her Mom on Instagram After She Accidentally Revealed Her Pregnancy

Emma Roberts' pregnancy reveal was one she—and her mother—will never forget.

During the Oct. 19 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 29-year-old actress looked back at how her mom, Kelly Cunningham, "spilled the beans." To set the scene, Roberts explained that her mom doesn't own a computer and that she had a flip phone up until three years ago. So, the American Horror Story star decided to buy her an iPhone for Mother's Day.

"I was, like, 'Now we can FaceTime and iMessage. And like, how sweet.' And it was just such a love fest," Roberts recalled. "And it was the worst thing I ever did."

First, Cunningham set up Google Alerts on Roberts. "So, she's like, 'Emma, have you seen this photo from 2010?' I was like, 'Yes, I've seen this photo,'" the Scream Queens alum said. "So, I was getting flooded with 'Is this true' and 'Have you see this and that?' I was like, 'This was a bad idea.'"

Then, Cunningham got Instagram. And while Roberts said the proud parent initially had only "a couple hundred" followers, she soon accumulated "a couple thousand" and "had no idea what she was dealing with."

Soon, Cunningham was interacting with Roberts' fans. And while the Holidate star was trying to keep her pregnancy "low-key" at the time, Cunningham was thanking followers for their well-wishes on the baby news. For instance, when a commenter asked point-blank if Roberts is pregnant, Cunningham replied, "Yes!!" And when another follower congratulated the family, Cunningham wrote, "Thank you so much! Very excited."

"It was a disaster," Roberts said. "And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn't get to her. Like, I couldn't call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop."

Her mom didn't seem to understand why her comments were a big deal, either. "When I said to her, 'Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,' she goes, 'Emma, you announced it,'" Roberts said. "I said, 'No, I didn't. That was a tabloid.' She's like, 'Oh, that wasn't clear.'"

Roberts said the two "kind of laughed" about it and then "kind of got in a fight." "I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon," the mother-to-be shared. "She texted me at 2:00 a.m., 'Queen, did you block me? Sad face.' I was like, 'Yes, I did block you.' Then I unblocked her. It's been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. A good story to tell the baby."

She also confirmed a few months later that she and Garrett Hedlund are expecting a baby boy.

"I was convinced I was having a girl to a point where I said to my boyfriend, I was like, 'If it's a boy, you can name it.' Meanwhile being like, 'It's a girl. So, who cares? Like, now I get to name it,'" Roberts said. "When we found out, he was like, 'Oh yeah, so you said I get to name him.' And I was like, 'I did say that, didn't I? It's so funny that I said that.'"





And while Roberts said she had a whole "scroll of names," she noted that the 36-year-old actor picked a different moniker. "He came up with a winner that was really good," she said. "All of mine got vetoed for various reasons, which I was very upset about."

While the Unfabulous celeb didn't reveal which one they chose, she did hint at her due date, noting she has "a few more months."

Watch the video to see her interview.