Emma Heming Willis shares photo of tender moment with Bruce Willis as trailer for one of his final films drops

Emma Heming Willis shares a glimpse of life with Bruce Willis in a new photo. (Photo: REUTERS/Phil McCarten)

Emma Heming Willis captured a sweet moment as she got a kiss from husband Bruce Willis.

The Die Hard actor smooched his wife of 13 years on the cheek as she smiled and snapped a photo during an outing at what appears to be the Museum of Flying in Santa Monica, Calif.

"I love him too," the model, who shares two children with the movie star, captioned the image on Instagram.

(Photo: Emma Heming Willis via Instagram)

This year has been a challenging one for the couple. Emma and family revealed in March that Bruce was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition in which a person loses the ability to understand or express speech. At the same time, a Los Angeles Times report claimed the action star was often confused on the set, couldn't carry out simple stunts and had to have his lines fed to him through an earpiece, sparking concern from people on the set. He continued to churn out movies, making 21 direct-to-video films in two years.

Since going public with his health struggle, Emma's been sharing glimpses of their journey as a couple. She's admitted that caring for her family has "taken a toll" on her at times when she wasn't practicing self-care. She opened up about her "grief" over the summer, saying it's been "paralyzing but I'm learning how to live alongside it." She's also shared happy moments of them biking and hiking with daughters Mabel, 10 and Evelyn, 7. (He's also dad to three adult daughters with first wife Demi Moore.)

While Bruce is no longer making movies, he still has several completed ones in the hopper. On Wednesday, the trailer for Paradise City was released. The film reunites him with his Pulp Fiction co-star John Travolta.

Willis plays Ian Swan, a bounty hunter tasked with taking down a crime lawyer (Travolta). When he's shot and presumed dead in Maui waters, his son Ryan (Blake Jenner), ex-partner (Stephen Dorff) and a local detective (Praya Lundberg) band together to find his killers. The rated R film, which was shot from May to June of 2021, will be released in theaters, on digital and on demand on Nov. 11.

Willis has several other films just like this set to be released, including three Detective Knight films and Wire Room. According to the LA Times, Willis would earn up to $2 million for only two days' work on some of these straight to video films. Willis being in the mostly low-budget films — even briefly — helped filmmakers sell their them internationally. The more than 20 films were made primarily with two production companies: 308 Entertainment Inc, which is behind Paradise City, and Emmett/Furla Oasis, overseen by Randall Emmett.