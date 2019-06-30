Emma González Slams Madonna For 'God Control' Video Depicting Gun Violence

At least two survivors of recent mass shootings in the U.S. are speaking out against Madonna’s latest music video, “God Control,” over its extremely graphic depiction of a nightclub shooting in an effort to advocate against gun violence.

Emma González, who has become an outspoken anti-gun activist after surviving last year’s shooting at her Parkland, Florida, high school, branded the video as “horrible,” “fucked up” and “triggering” for survivors like her in a tweet on Saturday.

“This is NOT the correct way to talk about gun violence, unlike how many fans have been exclaiming — people who have been working in the GVP [gun violence prevention] community know how to talk about gun violence, not most celebrities,” she said.

So I’ve been ruminating on this thread for the past few days, make sure I get the words right.



Madonna’s new video for her song #GodControl was fucked up, it was horrible. — Emma González (@Emma4Change) June 29, 2019

González is featured on Madonna’s new album, “Madame X,” with audio of a speech she gave at a gun control rally in Fort Lauderdale included at the start of the track “I Rise.”

In her tweet, González also noted that the video’s release on Wednesday came just days after the anniversary of the June 12, 2016, shooting at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub in which a gunman killed 49 people.

Patience Carter, who survived that shooting, also branded the video as “really insensitive” while demanding an apology.

“As a survivor of gun violence, it was really hard to watch,” she told TMZ. “For someone like me, who actually saw these images, who actually lived these images, to see them again dramatized for views [and] dramatized for YouTube, I feel like it was really insensitive.”

Madonna’s eight-minute video shows people being gunned down during a night of dancing. During one particularly disturbing 33-second scene, the music momentarily stops as people frantically scream while running and ducking for cover amid exploding bottles and bullet-riddled bodies. Madonna, wearing a blonde bob wig on the dance floor, dramatically gasps before being shot in her abdomen and falling to the floor.

“It was grossly accurate to what I actually witnessed that night,” Carter told TMZ of the video. “If I wasn’t as strong as I was, and I didn’t have as much [growth], I wouldn’t have been able to make it through the rest of the day.”

Though the video includes a “disturbing” content warning at its start, Carter said it should have been more specific to gun violence survivors and not just the general public.

Emma González, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, closes her eyes and cries while speaking at the 2018 March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in Washington. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS) More

She repeated her opinion later on Twitter, USA Today reported, stating: “The Victims of these mass shootings should always be taken into consideration. I applaud the attempt, but I am truly disturbed.”

“I’m just glad that people like Emma are supporting us publicly,” Carter told HuffPost on Sunday. “Hopefully that helps apply some pressure for a real genuine apology, or any sort of acknowledgment at all that this affected us this way.”

Madonna, in the video’s summary, declares the piece to be a “wake up call” against gun violence.

“Gun violence disproportionately affects children, teenagers and the marginalized in our communities. Honor the victims and demand GUN CONTROL. NOW. Volunteer, stand up, donate, reach out,” the video’s description reads.