Emma Corrin Thanks Princess Diana After Winning First Golden Globe For 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin, at a 2019 premiere in Los Angeles, was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Talk about a crowning achievement.

Emma Corrin, breakout star of Season 4 of Netflix’s “The Crown,” took home the Golden Globe for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series at the award show Sunday night.

The 25-year-old dazzled critics with her uncanny portrayal of the late Princess Diana during her courtship and the early years of her marriage to Britain’s Prince Charles.

In Corrin’s heartwarming acceptance speech, the 25-year-old praised her cast and crew and even thanked the late Princess Diana.

“Most of all, thank you so much to Diana,” Corrin said, with her eyes raised to the sky.

“You have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I could ever imagine,” she added, “and on behalf of everyone who remembers you so fondly and passionately, thank you.”

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana on "The Crown." (Photo: Netflix)

Corrin previously revealed that her depiction of the Princess of Wales left her hospitalized after filming a trying scene in a frigid swimming pool that left her with a depleted oxygen level.

Related...

'The Crown' Creator Explains Why He Won't Cover Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Emma Corrin Explains How Playing Princess Diana In 'The Crown' Put Her In Hospital

‘The Crown’ Stars Dance To Lizzo In Video ‘Never Meant To See The Light Of Day’

The Snubs And Surprises Of The 2021 Golden Globes Nominations

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.