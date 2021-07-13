Emma Bunton Marries Partner of 21 Years Jade Jones as Her Spice Girls Bandmates Send Congrats

Jade Jones, Emma Bunton

Tonight is the night that "2 Become 1!"

On Tuesday, Baby Spice Emma Bunton surprised fans by announcing that she tied the knot with fiancé Jade Jones, with whom she's been in a relationship for 21 years. They share sons Tate, 10, and Beau, 13.

Sharing a photo of the intimate moment — where she's seen wearing a short white dress and a flower crown while Jones, 42, wore a tan, Gucci blazer and navy t-shirt paired with a brown hat — Bunton, 45, simply wrote in her caption: "Mr and Mrs Jones! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Emma Bunton wedding

Emma Bunton/Instagram

Meanwhile, Jones shared a photo of the two looking into each other's eyes in front of a floral arch. The Spice Girl wore a long semi-sheer train.

On her Instagram story, Bunton shared a black-and-white photo of her crossed legs as she showed off her garter.

The couple received dozens of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrity friends alike, including most of her Spice Girls bandmates.

"Congratulations 🎉🍾🎈 love u both so much!! X," wrote fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

"Yeahhhhhh! Congratulations 🥂love you all sooooooo much 💗," commented Mel C.

"Yipppeee," wrote Mel B.

"Awww my beautiful Baby! Stand up Mrs Jones... love you both..." wrote Holly Willoughby.

The couple has been together for 21 years and got engaged in 2011, the same year they welcomed their second son Tate. Jones and Bunton started dating in 1999.

Back in 2008, she clarified marriage rumors in an interview with British magazine Closer.

"We've been rumored to be engaged about 20 times, but we don't need a wedding to justify our relationship," she said, according to Express. "But if we ever do get married, I couldn't run off and do it in secret — my family would be so upset."