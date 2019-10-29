Eminem's Daughter Hailie Sparked Engagement Rumors with Ariana Grande-Inspired Halloween Costume

‘Thank u, next,’ because Hailie Jade Scott just nailed her Halloween costume!

Eminem’s famous 23-year-old daughter effortlessly channeled the pop star, Ariana Grande, over the weekend, wearing her signature high ponytail, winged eyeliner, thigh-high boots and plaid shirtdress. Scott accessorized with a choker necklace and a lollipop, recreating the viral moment from 2018 when Grande and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands and enjoying lollipops during an outing in New York City.

To describe her look, Scott added an emoji-filled caption alongside her photo.

“💍💍💍💍💍💍💍,” the Instagram star wrote, referencing Grande’s song “7 Rings” from her album Thank U, Next, which led fans to mistakenly think that Scott was engaged.

“I thought for a second you was [sic] engaged with the rings! Haha Slay as always girl. Love this look,” one commenter wrote.

Another asked, “What’s up with the caption lol.” While another posted, “Please don’t tell me you are engaged now?”

A few commenters pointed out that the caption paid homage to the song. “I’m actually distraught people aren’t getting the 7 rings,” one wrote.

“She put 7 Rings because of the Ariana Grande song not because of her being engaged,” another shared.

Lately, Scott has been going all-in on celebrating Halloween.

Ahead of her Ariana Grande-inspired costume, she put out a call for help on coming up with a costume idea.

“i hope you have a spooky weekend 😜if you’re going to any halloween festivities comment what you’re being PLEASE! I need some inspo 👻,” Scott said in an Instagram post.

On Oct. 22, she shared a photo featuring an “orange-y” makeup look.

“kinda looks like im hugging myself & honestly im ok with that ~self love~ amiright!!? i took this in an attempt to show my orange-y look bc halloween is only 10 DAYS AWAY,” Scott captioned the photo with her blown-out orange eyeshadow, the same winged eyeliner and peachy nude lip.

