Eminem's daughter announces engagement on social media

On Monday (Feb. 6), Eminem‘s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, revealed that she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend. In an Instagram post, the 27-year-old shared an image of Evan McClintock, an executive for investigation management company Scout CMS, proposing to her at an unknown location. As the post’s description appears to confirm, the big moment took place on Saturday (Feb. 4).

According to Life & Style, the two have been dating since 2016 when they were both students at Michigan State University. In a 2020 interview on “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” Eminem confirmed that the relationship was going strong: “Not babies, nope… just, um, boyfriend. Yeah, she’s doing good.”

Over his decorated career, Eminem rapped about Hailie Jade on songs as far back as 1997, when he delivered what would become the Slim Shady LP standout “’97 Bonnie and Clyde.” Subsequent tracks include “My Dad’s Gone Crazy,” “Mockingbird,” “Going Through Changes,” “Beautiful,” “Hailie’s Song,” the last of which is a loving ode to its namesake when she was only 7:

“My baby girl keeps gettin’ older, I watch her grow up with pride, people make jokes ’cause they don’t understand me, they just don’t see my real side, I act like s**t don’t faze me, inside it drives me crazy, my insecurities could eat me alive, but then I see my baby, suddenly I’m not crazy, it all makes sense when I look into her eyes…”

In an episode of her “Just A Little Shady” podcast, Hailie Jade opened up about others inquiring about her father and his career:

“Does it bother me when I get asked about my dad? The best way to say this is yes and no,” she said. “Honestly, it’s to a point. I obviously expect it. And there’s certain things I can understand why people are just genuinely curious about, as anyone would be when you’ve kind of grown up half in the spotlight.”

