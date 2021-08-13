Eminem's child Stevie, 19, comes out as genderfluid in moving TikTok video: 'Forever growing and changing'

Eminem's child Stevie posted a heartfelt video on TikTok, revealing they are genderfluid. (Getty Images; TikTok)

Eminem has another reason to be proud of his child Stevie.

The 19-year-old came out as genderfluid in a TikTok video chronicling the evolution of their gender identity through a series of photos.

At the beginning of the video, a person is heard fighting back tears as text appears: "Watch me become more comfortable with myself."

Then old photos start to appear, along with their birth name and "she/her." As the photos move forward in time, we start to see their gender evolution as the pronouns change to "they/she" and the name becomes "Stevie."

The text later changes to "they/them" before the video concludes with the text "all pronouns" and ends with a joyful photo of Stevie living their best life.

“Forever growing and changing,” the video was captioned, with the hashtags #genderfluid and #bi.

While Stevie previously announced their name change in June with an Instagram post that was captioned: "Call me Stevie (they/she/he)," this is officially the first time they used the term genderfluid.

The video was welcomed with supportive comments from followers.

When a commenter asked why they chose the name Stevie, they replied, "I spent a long time trying to pick a name I felt comfortable with and the first name I felt comfortable with is Stevie!!"

Another asked if they were planning on changing their name on their passport, to which Stevie replied: "Not yet! Working on it tho!"

"Stevie, you are so pretty!" one commenter said. "I am very happy that you are feeling comfortable with yourself even if I don’t know you personally."

Another added, "It takes so much courage to do that. Ur an amazing person."

“We support you and we are so proud of you! You are wonderful Stevie!!” wrote another.

Stevie is the child of Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott, whom he was married to between 1999 and 2001. Scott was the inspiration for the character played by Brittany Murphy in the 2002 film 8 Mile.

Story continues

The rapper legally adopted Stevie in 2005 after reconciling with Scott. While they remarried in 2006, they ended up divorcing a few months later.

Eminem spoke about the joys of fatherhood in a 2020 interview on Mike Tyson’s podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, during which he gushed about his children.

"When I think about my accomplishments," the rapper, who himself is adopted, told Tyson. "Like, that's probably the thing that I'm the most proud of, you know, is that — is being able to raise kids."