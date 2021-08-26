Emily VanCamp Welcomes First Baby with Husband Josh Bowman: 'Our Hearts Are Full'

Emily vancamp and josh bowman

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; emily vancamp/ instagram

Surprise! Emily VanCamp is a mom!

On Thursday, the actress, 35, revealed on Instagram that she and husband Josh Bowman welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Iris.

VanCamp announced the exciting news alongside a black-and-white photo of her baby girl's hand wrapped around her finger. She also posted two photos from her pregnancy, which she previously kept private.

In one picture, VanCamp and Bowman share a kiss while he cradles her baby bump.

"Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris 💐 Our hearts are full 💗," VanCamp writes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Marvel's Emily VanCamp on 10 Years with Husband Josh Bowman: 'We're Very Lucky'

VanCamp and Bowman, 33, met while working on the ABC drama Revenge, which ran from 2011-15. They started dating in 2011 and married in 2018.

Back in April, VanCamp spoke with PEOPLE about having extended time at home with her husband during the lockdown over the last year.

"I was coming off of doing two jobs at the same time — I was doing The Falcon and Winter Soldier and The Resident, sort of burning the candle at both ends," VanCamp told PEOPLE. "So the beginning [of lockdown] was very welcome. I was like, 'Okay, I actually get to just sleep for a bit,' which was amazing. Just being able to enjoy the quiet, enjoy my husband and my dog, enjoy being home, things that I hadn't had for a really long time. I did not take that for granted at all. I loved every second of it."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star said she and British actor Bowman learned new things within the past year that they appreciate about each other.

Story continues

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Babies Born in 2021

"I don't think we'd ever spent that much time together ever in 10 years we've been together. We definitely discovered what it's like to just be together all the time, good and bad," VanCamp said with a laugh. "I think it put a lot of relationships to the test and I think we're very lucky, we like each other a lot."

VanCamp, who along with Bowman largely keep their relationship private, said she appreciates her husband's patience and positivity.

"I tend to be a little bit more on the broody side, a little bit more pensive and I don't know, more of the realist," she said. "He's more of an idealist. It's very nice to have that as a balance. I was very lucky to have such a positive person around all the time."