Emily Simpson Shows How She Gets Ready for Date Night

Getsafe, a German-based digital insurtech startup, has acquired the German portfolio of Luko, a French insurtech startup that recently neared insolvency before agreeing to be acquired by British insurer Admiral Group in a transaction that didn't include its German or Spanish operations. Getsafe is now present in four countries since its expansion into France. Luko's own expansion into Germany dates back to 2022 when it acquired German startup Coya, and it's in large part its former customer base that Getsafe is now taking over.