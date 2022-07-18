Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Split After 4 Years of Marriage: Source

Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard have gone their separate ways after four years of marriage.

A source close to Ratajkowski confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple has split.

"They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," the insider tells PEOPLE, adding that the model plans to file for divorce.

Reps for the couple have not returned PEOPLE's request for comment.

As Page Six first reported, speculation about a possible separation began last week after the model was seen running errands without her wedding ring. She's also not wearing it in her recent Instagram photos.

The duo was first romantically linked in 2018 after they were spotted showing PDA on Valentine's Day. After dating for only a few weeks, the model and producer tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at N.Y.C.'s City Hall that same month.

In an appearance on Busy Tonight later that year, Ratajkowski revealed the couple had been friends for a while before getting together.

"We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke 'yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,'" she said.

In March 2021, the couple welcomed their first baby together, son Sylvester Apollo.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Relationship

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after their wedding, the I Feel Pretty star told Fallon about her nontraditional proposal, which she originally declined.

"He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern and he didn't have a ring, so I was like mmm, nah," she shared. "And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic."

And when it came to choosing wedding bands, the two again opted for something a bit out of the ordinary. The star explained that they walked into New York City's Chinatown neighborhood and bought an ounce of gold, which he planned on melting down and shaping into rings. But when Ratajkowski didn't see that as a successful plan, they turned to an Israeli jewelry designer for some help.

"We came into his studio after hours and we like actually hammered them out, the whole thing, used a little blow torch. They were supposed to be temporary rings but now I'm very attached and I really don't want to get rid of it. And I just feel like, making it yourself, could you be more personal?"

Ratajkowski has since showed off another engagement ring on social media, featuring two large diamond stones. The design features both square-cut and pear-cut diamonds, coupled together on what appears to be one band. In photos, the actress wore them next to her gold wedding band.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California

As for her wedding, Ratajkowski told Fallon that they both wanted something low-key, adding that the yellow Zara suit that she got married in was supposed to help her go incognito.

"I guess I didn't really know what I always wanted to do, which is why I wore a mustard yellow suit and a black hat, which was all part of my plan to not be noticed," she told Fallon. "Everyone wore suits or sweatsuits and my husband is good friends with The Fat Jew — The Fat Jewish on Instagram — they went to high school together, they grew up together. And he wore a white jumpsuit, like sweatsuit, so I was thinking that he would be the decoy."

But of course, she was noticed. "It truly didn't work out quite as I imagined," she joked.

On her wedding day, Ratajowski shared the news with fans with a selfie with her new husband. "I got married today," she wrote. In the snap, Bear-McClard kisses the model's cheek as the couple holds hands. Bear-McClard flashed two other rings on his fingers that read "EM" and "RATA."

As for her pregnancy, Ratajkowski first shared the news in an essay for Vogue. At the beginning of her essay, she touched on why she doesn't want to reveal the sex of her baby on the way.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," the Gone Girl actress wrote.

"Everyone laughs at this," she continued. "There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly. Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?"

"I don't like that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies," she continued. "I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me. And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born."

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Relationship

Ratajkowski then said she "used to call myself superstitious, but now I understand it another way. The idea that I could 'jinx' something or the belief that I could project my thoughts in a particular way to bring about a certain result is actually called 'magical thinking,' a coping mechanism one develops to make oneself feel more in control."

"I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way. Now, though, I don't try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms," Ratajkowski added. "I'm too humbled to have any false notions of control. I'm completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I'm surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I'm already learning from this person inside my body. I'm full of wonder."

Emily Ratajkowski son

Most recently, the model celebrated Sylvester Apollo's first birthday.

In her Instagram Story honoring the big day, Ratajkowski gave fans a glimpse at Sylvester's first year of life. "1 year of Sly," she wrote. "happy birthday to my sweet boy."

Ratajkowski said the day of her son's birth was "the most magical day of my life," before adding that he "has brought me joy and magic I'd never imagined."

The model also shared a few snaps from her son's birthday party, including a snap of the baby boy smiling at his colorful cake and another of him standing in front of balloons that spell out his name.

"We love being your parents," the proud mom added alongside an adorable photo of her and Bear-McClard. "Love doesn't even begin to describe it."