Emily Ratajkowski Models Her New swimsuit on the New York City Streets

Emily Ratajkowski picked an unusual place to promote her newest swimsuits.

In a series of photos posted on Instagram , the model can be seen posing in a red, orange, and white thong swimsuit set—not on the beach or by a pool, but in the streets of New York City’s West Village. The swimwear, from her beachwear line Inamorata, featured a color block print with sun and logo graphics. Despite the cloudy weather behind her, Ratajkowski accessorized solely with a pair of white socks, red Vans sneakers, and an iced coffee. “CITY KINI! All new @inamoratawoman live now,” she captioned the post.

The new swimwear marks the first launch from Inamorata since last August. While the model founded the label in 2017—capitalizing off the popularity of her own swimsuit pictures—the brand has been silent on social media since its last post in November, when Inamorata promoted a Black Friday sale that seems to have left customers disappointed.

In an article by The Cut , patrons complained about months-long shipping delays and manufacturing delays, and stated Inamorata offered “anyone who did not want to wait” a refund. The swimwear label has also since turned off comments on all of its Instagram posts, save for its latest ones from this week.

And while Inamorata went silent on socials, the brand’s website remained live to process orders of its swimwear, priced between $75 to $135 per piece. Up until the latest design—now available to purchase for $150—Ratajkowski also modeled for several swimsuit campaigns other than her own in recent months, including for Victoria’s Secret, Tory Burch, and Good American.

Modeling may be her career, but the campaigns do raise questions on why Ratajkowski seems to be promoting other swimwear lines while neglecting her own. That said, Inamorata appears to be back in business with its newest swimwear—but only time will tell if the label can regain the trust of its customers.

