Emily Ratajkowski says she's frustrated that allegations against Robin Thicke 'leaked'

Emily Ratajkowski is not at all happy about headlines accusing singer Robin Thicke of having assaulted her on the set of his 2013 video for "Blurred Lines."

While the words were excerpted from her upcoming book, My Body, which comes out Nov. 9, the model doesn't agree with the way they were used by London's The Sunday Times — and picked up by other news organizations.

"What's frustrating is I didn't come out with it, it was leaked," she told Extra on Monday night.

The newspaper reported that Ratajkowski at first enjoyed making the racy video, which relied on an all-female team. Her feelings changed one day when Thicke, who was "a little drunk," allegedly grabbed her on the L.A. set.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke," Ratajkowski wrote. "He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director, Diane Martel's] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you OK?'" Afterward, Ratajkowski continued, she felt "humiliation" pump through her body, though she didn't react.

Thicke did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

Ratajkowski, now 30, said having the incident shared this way wasn't what she had in mind when she decided to write her book.

"It's been hard for me, I really like to have control over my image and I wrote this book of essays to share the whole story and all sides of it, and I feel like it turns into a clickbait frenzy and all of a sudden words like 'sexual assault' and 'allegations' are getting thrown around rather than people reading the actual essay," she said. "I'm just looking forward to when people will be able hear things in my own words."

The Gone Girl actress wants people to look beyond the headlines.

"Everything I talk about is about the evolution of my politics and it's not some big reveal, it's not some crazy thing, it's a part of a larger essay," she said. "I'm just excited for people to hold nuance and understand that."