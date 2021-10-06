Emily Ratajkowski explains why she didn’t stop the ‘Blurred Lines’ shoot

Emily Ratajkowski is speaking out about her book leak — and the allegation in it that Robin Thicke groped her during the Blurred Lines video shoot. "Some people have asked me why I didn’t stop the shoot," Ratajkowski said during the New Yorker Festival, "and it's something that I write about in the essay. If I had stopped that shoot, I think my big break might not have happened at all and I'm not sure that I would have even been able to publish the book that I'm publishing now."