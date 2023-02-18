Emily Ratajkowski says she's looking for a new 'situationship' as she hints at Eric André split

EmRata hinted that she's looking for a new person to date in a recent TikTok. (Photo: Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski may be in the market for a new relationship — or, rather, "situationship."

In a TikTok posted on Friday, the My Body author asked, “What should you do when a situationship ends?” She followed it up with, “Start another one.”

Psychologist Jonathan Alpert previously told NBC that a situationship is “that space between a committed relationship and something that is more than a friendship” and that "unlike a friends with benefits or relationship, there isn't consensus on what it is."

EmRata’s followers showered the model with support in the comments section. One wrote, “If someone can fumble EMRATA then there ain’t no hope for any of us.” Another added, “Honestly have as much fun as possible babe.”

The We Are Your Friends actress’ TikTok comes only days after Eric Andre’s NSFW Valentine’s Day Instagram pic, which featured a nude EmRata in the background. At the time, many saw it as the stars hard launching their relationship on social media following public outings — though now, their romantic status is unclear.

Ratajkowski, who split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage in 2022, has also recently been linked to Pete Davidson and artist Jack Greer.

The Gone Girl star has long joked about her love life on TikTok. Back in November 2022, she took to the video sharing app to declare she was “coming out of a sad girl day to check in on the stepfather applications in my DMs.”

She also used the platform to criticize sexism and misogyny. In a September 2022 TikTok, she spoke about how patriarchal systems are in play in her own dating life.

"There's this premise of men getting women, like getting them, pulling them like they are something to possess, which I feel as a recently single person who's thinking about dating and stuff,” she explained. “I've really seen that with my friends and with the conversations kind of around it — it's like 'Well who is going to get her,' rather than, 'This is a reciprocal mutual relationship where two people could potentially foster love.' So yeah, basically that's why we don't have a lot of love in cis-hetero relationships.”