Emily Ratajkowski calls out 'f***ed up' clip of Taylor Swift being grilled about her dating life on 'Ellen'

Model and author Emily Ratajkowski isn't a fan of an old video of Ellen DeGeneres questioning Taylor Swift on her love life. (Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski is coming to Taylor Swift's defense.

The model and author had a strong reaction to a resurfaced video from The Ellen DeGeneres Show in which host Ellen DeGeneres questioned Swift about the men in her life. During the singer's 2012 appearance on the show, DeGeneres introduced a game in which she displayed photos of men Swift had reportedly dated, asking the pop star to ring a bell to officially confirm her relationship with each man. However, Swift looked visibly uncomfortable during the game.

"Stop it, stop it, stop it!" Swift tells DeGeneres in the clip. "This makes me feel so bad about myself. Every time I come up here, you put a different dude up on the screen. It just makes me really question what I stand for as a human being."

Watching more than a decade later, Ratajkowski was similarly turned off.

"This is so f***ed up," the Gone Girl star commented on TikTok in response to the footage, in which a 22-year-old Swift can be heard asking DeGeneres to end the game, which featured famous faces ranging from Zac Efron and John Mayer to Danny DeVito and Justin Timberlake. "She's literally begging her to stop."

The video was stitched to include a more recent video of the Grammy winner speaking to Zane Lowe of Apple Beats about coverage of her love life.

“When I was like 23, people were just kind of reducing me to — kind of making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I’d sat next to at a party once and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick rather than a skill and a craft,” Swift told Lowe, though she didn't specifically name DeGeneres. “It’s a way to take a woman who is doing her job and succeeding at doing her job and making things, and it’s, in a way, it’s figuring out how to completely minimize that skill.”

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, frequently comments on how women are treated in the media on her TikTok page. Back in October, the My Body author took to her TikTok account to criticize the Marilyn Monroe film, Blonde, for "fetishizing female pain."