Emily Ratajakowski posted a photo of her 14-year-old self - and we're not okay

Emily Ratajkowski's bombshell beauty is no secret.

From bare-faced selfies to her envious physique, the 27-year-old model constantly graces her 22.5 million Instagram followers with her good looks. The swimwear designer recently shared a throwback photo of her 14-year-old self and her striking features have not aged a bit.

"This is not allowed.. when will I be this gorgeous ever," one Twitter user wrote.

At just 14-years old, Ratajkowski's acting coach encouraged her to meet with a modeling agency. Ford Models signed her the same day and just one year later, she made cameos in Disney and Nickelodeon shows such as "I Carly."

The model-turned-actress has shared a slew of younger photos on social media. From baby photos to her teen head shots and school pictures, check out where all the beauty started in the gallery above!