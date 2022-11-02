Emily Maynard Johnson Opens Up About Welcoming Sixth Baby, Born with Down Syndrome

Emily Maynard rollout

Emily Maynard Johnson is a mom for the sixth time after welcoming another baby, son Jones West, on Aug. 31, she reveals exclusively to PEOPLE.

"I am so grateful," says the former Bachelorette, 36, who is also mom to Ricki, 17, Jennings, 7, Gibson, 6, Gatlin, 5 and Nola Belle, 2, with husband Tyler Johnson. "But I'm still on my journey of processing everything. And I have to trust that it will all turn out alright."

Indeed, Jones' arrival was anything but expected. Shortly after the delivery, Maynard Johnson learned that her son was born with Down syndrome as well as a rare congenital colon abnormality that required surgery and a monthlong stay in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

"I was in shock," recalls Maynard Johnson of being informed of the Down syndrome diagnosis, which was confirmed by a blood test later on. (Maynard Johnson did not opt for genetic testing during her pregnancy). "It was not on my radar at all. And I refused to believe it. I just wanted to hold him and for everything to be okay."

Absorbing the fact that her son needed to stay in the NICU and wouldn't be home for weeks was "devastating," says Maynard Johnson. "I was just grieving all of it and that the experience was so different from what I had expected. Waking up the next morning hearing all the babies crying down the hallway while I was in the room alone, it hurt so much."

As they waited for Jones to be strong enough to come home (he has another surgery within a few weeks), Maynard Johnson leaned on her husband, and on her daughter Ricki.

"She's been my best buddy through everything," says Maynard Johnson. "When I was in the hospital she sent me 47 roses to represent Jones' 47 chromosomes." (People with Down syndrome have an extra copy of the 21st chromosome).

And now that her son is finally home, Maynard Johnson says she's relishing every moment with her "sweet and smiley" newborn.

"He's the easiest baby and he's just been our biggest blessing," she says. "I'm still learning about Down syndrome, but I'm trying to also just experience Jones as Jones and not as different than any of the other kids."

Ultimately, "looking back on my life, a lot of things happened that I wouldn't have planned," says Maynard Johnson. "But I wouldn't change my life for anything. And I wouldn't trade Jones for any baby in the world."

For more from Emily Maynard Johnson and her new family of eight, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.