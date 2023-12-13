Pennsylvania TV News Anchor Emily Matson’s Cause Of Death Revealed

UPDATE: Pennsylvania news anchor Emily Matson became the headline this week after news of her death. The WICU-TV personality died at the age of 42 when she was struck and killed by a train.

Now, multiple sources are reporting that Matson died by suicide. The Erie County Coroner’s Office has concluded that the fatal incident was suicide, TMZ reports.

DECEMBER 11: Emily Matson, a popular, award-winning news anchor and reporter at WICU-TV in Erie, PA, for nearly two decades, has died. She was 42.

NBC affiliate WICU’s parent company Lilly Broadcasting confirmed her death December 11 but offer no other details.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of our beloved Erie News Now news anchor Emily Matson,” Lilly Broadcasting said in a statement. “Emily was a shining light in our newsroom, delivering news with a passion and love she had for the Erie community and Northwest Pennsylvania. We loved Emily dearly and our hearts go out to the Matson family and her husband Ryan at this time.”

Matson began her career as an intern at Erie’s WJET-TV in the early 2000s. Moving to WICU, she first produced the station’s morning show for two years before landing a gig as an on-air reporter. “I was sad to leave the morning crew, but excited when offered the reporter job I’d been striving for,” Matson wrote on her bio page. “As a general assignment reporter, I focused on the crime beat since my first day on the job, and I love it! I feel I’m really making a difference in the Erie community, meeting new people, and telling the stories that affect everybody every day.”

She went on the co-anchor WICU’s nightly 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. and was a two-time winner of the Outstanding Spot News Award from the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters.

“One of the things I love about my job is that no single day is EVER the same,” Matson wrote in her bio. “I love breaking news situations.”

