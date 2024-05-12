Emily Goldberg, ex-girlfriend of EDM DJ Avicii, dies in La Jolla at 34

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Emily Goldberg, the ex-girlfriend of the late EDM DJ Avicii, died in La Jolla, California in April at age 34, according to her online obituary.

Born in Poway, Goldberg passed away on April 3 in her hometown of La Jolla from a pulmonary embolism, according to her obituary.

Goldberg went to school at La Jolla Country Day School, played cello in the San Diego Youth Symphony, and had a passion for art, photography, American and Japanese wrestling and animals, her obituary reads.

She graduated from George Washington University in 2012, receiving a Bachelors Degree in Art History.

Kris Jenner’s sister dies in San Diego County

After graduating college, her obituary goes on to say she traveled the world with an EDM music tour, eventually working in event planning and social media marketing for the Wynn Encore Hotel in Las Vegas. She was the ex-girlfriend of EDM DJ Avicii, who had a residency at the Wynn.

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, died unexpectedly in 2018. He was best known for his 2013 hit “Wake Me Up,” which has since earned an RIAA Diamond Certification, and the distinction of the highest certified dance/electronic song in RIAA history, according to Billboard.

‘General Hospital’ star Tyler Christopher’s cause of death identified

It’s not publicly known when Avicii and Goldberg started dating, but following his death she shared a tribute on her Instagram where she said they were together for two years.

In her last Instagram post, she shared on May 24, 2023 that she had cancer for the past year and was officially cancer free.

She is survived by her parents, Julie and Sam Goldberg of La Jolla, and her brother, Aaron Goldberg, of Chicago, Illinois.

According to her obituary, a private memorial service will be held.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.