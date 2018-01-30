Emily Blunt to Star With Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Emily Blunt is set to star alongside Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” sources tell Variety.

Jaume Collet-Serra is on board to direct the film based on the Walt Disney World ride. Oscar nominee Michael Green (“Logan”) penned the most recent draft of the script. He rewrote a screenplay by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. The film is based on the classic theme park attraction, which operates in several Disney Parks across the globe and takes guests on a guided tour through the rivers of the world.

John Davis and John Fox will produce via Davis Entertainment; Beau Flynn will produce with his FlynnPictureCo. banner; and Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will produce through Seven Bucks Productions. Scott Sheldon will oversee the movie for FlynnPictureCo.

“Jungle Cruise” is currently slated to go into production in May.

The film marks Blunt’s third collaboration with Disney, having previously worked on the musical “Into the Woods” and the upcoming “Mary Poppins Returns,” where she will star as the title character opposite Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Blunt can be seen next in Paramount’s supernatural horror film “A Quiet Place” opposite husband John Krasinski, who is also directing. She is repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

