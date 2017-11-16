Emily Blunt, John Krasinski stay silent to survive in creepy 'A Quiet Place' trailer

Silence equals survival in the first trailer for the supernatural horror film A Quiet Place, starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

The first footage, released on Thursday, shows a family of four living in the woods in a rundown house and using sign language. The tagline reads, “Listen closely, move carefully, and never make a sound. If they can’t hear you, they can’t hunt you.”

The trailer features a creepy wooden crucifix on a bridge, the family attempting to play Monopoly, and a fire starting when a lantern is knocked over. (Watch below.)

Krasinski is directing from a script he wrote, revising the screenplay from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, which the studio acquired prior to Krasinski and Blunt’s involvement.

Krasinski previously helmed The Hollars and Brief Interviews With Hideous Men in 2009. Michael Bay will produce along with his partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller of Platinum Dunes. Krasinski and his Sunday Night Productions partner Allyson Seeger will serve as executive producers alongside Beck and Woods.

Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds star as the children in a Quiet Place. It’s the first time that Krasinski and Blunt have appeared on screen together. The couple married in 2010.

Production began in September 2016. Paramount is opening the movie on April 6.

Related stories:

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!