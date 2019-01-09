Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Spend Big on Brooklyn Condo

Showbiz power couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been called out by the high-brow property gossips at The Wall Street Journal as the mysterious buyers who last year shelled out a mite more than $11 million for two-units that comprise a full floor at The Standish, the very same elegantly rehabbed apartment house in Brooklyn’s historic Brooklyn Heights neighborhood where Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso recently completed their record-setting $16.745 million purchase of a multi-floor penthouse. Little is publicly known about the size and configuration of the two units, which were never listed on the open market and that the Krasinski-Blunts will presumably combine, but a full floor spread on the 10th floor that sold last year for $11.865 million was marketed as having about 5,000-square-feet and 360-degree views.

Listing details for individual units at The Standish are frustratingly scant but the residences are generically described in marketing materials as having Austrian white oak floorboards and “Elevated ceilings and wide windows” that “fill the generous interiors with natural light.” Kitchens were designed with Italian marble countertops and natural brass fixtures while bathrooms were designed with natural brass fixtures and travertine mosaic accents embedded in the travertine sheathed floors and walls. Higher floor units like those of the Krasinski-Blunts and the Damon-Barrosos benefit from panoramic, over-the-rooftops views that encompass the Statue of Liberty, the Manhattan skyline and the Manhattan, Brooklyn and Williamsburg bridges that span the East River. Residents enter through a lobby with 24-hour doorman and concierge services and are provided with a fitness studio, a children’s playroom and a landscaped roof terrace with wrap around city, river and harbor views.

As noted by StreetEasy, the Krasinski-Blunts, he the bearded star of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” streaming series and a three-time Emmy nominated executive producer on the reality competition “”Lip Sync Battle” and she a 2019 Golden Globe nominee as the titular character in the box office busting feature “Mary Poppins Returns,” previously and briefly owned an opulently embellished and stylishly turned out limestone townhouse in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood they bought in late 2015 for $6 million, listed almost two years later at $8 million and sold for $6.56 million in April 2018, shortly before property records show they secretly sealed the deal for their new and much more expensive digs at The Standish.

photos: via StreetEasy

