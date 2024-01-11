Here’s How Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Apparently Reacted To Rumors They’re Getting Divorced After That Viral Video From The Golden Globes

Emily Blunt Fortunately, it sounds likeand John Krasinski aren’t going to be the next Hollywood couple to call it quits.

The duo — who’ve been married since 2010 — recently found themselves at the center of online speculation after it looked like they may have been discussing a “divorce” on the Golden Globes red carpet. And if that sounds bizarre, then you’d be correct.

If you haven’t seen it, CBS posted a video on their TikTok page showing John and Emily posing on the red carpet. In the short clip, they both appear to be smiling and happy as they mumble quietly to each other — just normal married couple stuff.

However, after closely inspecting the video and doing a bit of attempted lip reading, some fans started pointing out that it sort of looked like John said the word “divorce.”

In the comments section , people began to sound off with their own theories, with one user writing: “Did he say, ‘I can't wait to divorce?’ And she said, ‘Hey,’ and he stated, ‘I'm serious.’”

Others noted that he also could’ve been saying, ‘Get through this,’ or even commenting on the chilly January weather, telling Emily that he was excited to ‘get indoors.’

And so, after an abundance of shocking celebrity splits in 2023 , it didn’t take long for people to start worrying that John and Emily might be the next pair to throw in the towel.

However it seems this is not the case, as an insider has since spoken out to reassure the world that the beloved couple are better than ever.

“There are no issues with Emily and John,” an anonymous source recently told Us Weekly . “They are absolutely not talking about divorce.”

The insider also claimed that Emily and John are currently laughing the whole thing off.

“They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous,” the source added.

Well, after a big week for lip readers on TikTok, I think it’s probably safe to say that the case is closed for this particular red carpet exchange.

As it stands, neither John nor Emily have personally addressed the speculation, but we’ll be sure to let you know if they do.

