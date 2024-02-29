Emily Blunt Insists She Isn’t Rebecca Ferguson’s ‘Idiot’ Co-Star Who ‘Screamed’ At Her On Set

Emily Blunt is setting the record straight.

After “Dune: Part Two” star Rebecca Ferguson claimed in a recent interview that she was once “screamed at” on a movie set by an “absolute idiot of a co-star,” Blunt is insisting that the unnamed actor wasn’t her.

Ferguson said she was “so scared” to confront the anonymous actor because “this person was No. 1 on a call sheet,” so “there was no safety net for me [and] no one had my back.”

The Swedish actor said the unfair treatment left her crying and “walking off set.”

On Wednesday, a representative for Blunt told the Daily Mail: “Rebecca and Emily are friends and there’s nothing but love between them.”

The “Oppenheimer” star and Ferguson previously teamed up on screen for “The Girl On The Train” (2016).

Though Ferguson did not specify the star’s identity or the film’s name, many fans began to speculate which one of her former co-stars she was referring to after she noted the incident occurred during a film she did “in the last 10 or 12 years.”

The “Doctor Sleep” actor confirmed that her peers Hugh Jackman and Tom Cruise, whom she starred in 2017’s “The Greatest Showman” and the “Mission: Impossible” franchise with, respectively, are not the mystery actor.

Ferguson’s “Hercules” co-star, Dwayne Johnson, also implied that it wasn’t him by supporting her on social media.

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Johnson wrote: “Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this.”

Related...