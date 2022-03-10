Emilio Delgado, Sesame Street's Beloved Luis Rodriguez, Dead at 81

Emilio Delgado, who played Sesame Street‘s Luis Rodriguez for nearly 50 years, has died.

Delgado’s wife tells TMZ that the actor died Thursday, surrounded by family members, at their New York City home. She says her husband was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer in December 2020.

More from TVLine

Delgado will be forever remembered for his role as Sesame Street‘s Luis Rodriguez, the most popular repairman on the block. A proficient guitar player and proud Mexican-American, Luis made his debut in 1971, then married his wife Maria (played by Sonia Manzao) in 1988. One year later, they welcomed a daughter named Gabi.

Take a stroll down memory lane (and down Sesame Street) with footage of Luis and Maria’s Season 19 wedding below:

Outside of Sesame Street, Delgado appeared in a number of well-known TV shows, including (the original) Hawaii Five-O, Falcon Crest, Law & Order, House of Cards and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

How will you remember Delgado? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

Launch Gallery: TV Stars We Lost in 2022

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.