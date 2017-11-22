Emilia Clarke slates those who get annoyed at Games of Thrones sex and nudity

Don’t be complaining – or even joking – about the levels of sex and nudity in Game of Thrones around Emilia Clarke.

Even given the understandably sensitive climate in show business around the subject, the British actress who plays firebrand would-be queen Daenerys Targaryen isn’t having it.

“I’m starting to get really annoyed about this stuff now because people say, ‘Oh, yeah, all the porn sites went down when ‘Game of Thrones’ came back on,’” Clarke told Harper’s Bazaar.

“I’m like, The Handmaid’s Tale? I f**king love that show, and I cried when it ended because I couldn’t handle not seeing it. That is all sex and nudity.

“There are so many shows centered around this very true fact that people reproduce. People f**k for pleasure – it’s part of life.”

As for people getting high-handed over her own appearances in the nude on screen, she’s not having that either.

Speaking to Elle magazine back in the summer, she discussed the scene in season four where she commands her lover and lieutenant Daario Naharis to disrobe.

“It’s brilliant. I actually went up to [Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss] and thanked them,” she said.

“I was like, ‘That’s a scene I’ve been waiting for!’ Because I get a lot of crap for having done nude scenes and sex scenes. That, in itself, is so antifeminist.

“Women hating on other women is just the problem. That’s upsetting, so it’s kind of wonderful to have a scene where I was like, ‘There you go!’”

Clarke is next up in the Han Solo Star Wars spin-off, Solo: A Star Wars Story, due out next spring.

