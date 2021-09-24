'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Dead at 77

tim donnelly

Emergency! actor Tim Donnelly has died. He was 77.

Tim died Friday at his New Mexico home of complications from surgery, his older brother, director Dennis Donnelly, told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Los Angeles County Fire Museum confirmed Tim's death on Thursday in a tribute on its website.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our friend, Tim Donnelly, on September 17th. Tim, as you know, played Chet Kelly on the show EMERGENCY! among many other roles during his acting career," the statement read.

Tim was born in Los Angeles on Sept. 3, 1944. His father, Paul Donnelly, was a production executive at Universal Pictures.

Prior to being cast in the NBC action comedy, Tim appeared in other shows including The Virginian, Hawaii Five-0, Project U.F.O., Dragnet 1967 and Adam-12.

He made his debut as fireman Chet Kelly in 1972 in Emergency!, which focused on the new paramedical rescue service crew of the L.A. Fire Department.

His filmography also included several features. In 1978, Tim acted in his brother's horror film The Toolbox Murders. His other films included The Clonus Horror and The Secret of Santa Vittoria.

Tim is survived by his daughter, Ashley, two grandsons, his sister Kathleen and his brother Dennis.