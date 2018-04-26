    1 / 19

    Scarlett Johansson was in The Spirit (2008)

    Before The Avengers, Scarlett Johansson starred in another comic-book movie, Frank Miller’s The Spirit. Shot in the same style as Robert Rodriguez’s Sin City, but with none of that film’s sense of cool, The Spirit was embarrassing for everyone involved.

    Embarrassing roles the Avengers: Infinity War cast want you to forget

    Sam Ashurst
    Contributor

    Avengers: Infinity War is the pinnacle of blockbuster entertainment, a film any actor would be proud to have on their CV.

    Which is good, as the Infinity War cast have got plenty to be embarrassed about.

    We’ve picked the worst, weirdest or most dull roles from the careers of Earth’s mightiest heroes.

