Embarrassing roles the Avengers: Infinity War cast want you to forget
Avengers: Infinity War is the pinnacle of blockbuster entertainment, a film any actor would be proud to have on their CV.
Which is good, as the Infinity War cast have got plenty to be embarrassed about.
We’ve picked the worst, weirdest or most dull roles from the careers of Earth’s mightiest heroes.
Read more
Everything you need to know about Captain Marvel
First look at Larson as Captain Marvel
Concept art reveals Captain Marvel