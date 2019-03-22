The Voice 's Janice Freeman Cause of Death Confirmed as Pulmonary Embolism

Janice Freeman‘s cause of death has been confirmed.

The Voice contestant, who competed for Team Miley on the NBC series in 2017, died from a pulmonary embolism, according to her death certificate obtained by The Blast.

Freeman had also been living with Lupus, an inflammatory disease that causes the immune system to attack its own tissues, which was listed as a contributing factor in her death, the outlet reported.

On March 2, Freeman’s team announced the singer had died at age 33 in a statement posted to her Instagram account. At the time, her team said she died from complications due to pneumonia and a blood clot.

“We are heartbroken to report that Janice Marie Freeman passed away on March 2, 2019 from an extreme case of pneumonia and a blood clot that traveled to her heart,” the statement read. “While at home her husband Dion performed CPR until the ambulance arrived. She passed away at a local hospital shortly after.”

The statement continued, “A survivor and fighter, and a beautiful force in this world, Janice gained notoriety through her success on NBC’s The Voice as a member of Miley Cyrus’ team. Her story inspired fans nationwide, having successfully battled cervical cancer and living her life to the fullest while fighting lupus. Her friends and family greatly appreciate your prayers, calls, and texts during this time, and ask that they be given space to remember everything that Janice was to them as they process and mourn her loss.”

The singer rose to fame on season 13 of the popular competition series, where she was recruited for coach Miley Cyrus‘ team and made it to the Top 11.

Her biography from her time on the show said Freeman’s goal in achieving a successful music career was to “provide stability” for her daughter Hannah. It also focused on her recovery from a cervical cancer diagnosis in 2012.

Following the news of her death, Cyrus, 26, remembered the superstar standout, who “found the good in everything.”

“I miss you so much it hurts. Everywhere ….. but so did you. So often. So much pain and no one would ever notice because of the smile and joy you constantly radiated,” she began an Instagram post on March 4. “I am trying my best today to celebrate your existence but I can’t help but just deeply mourn over your absence. All those texts I would receive, just of you telling me that you’re praying for ME. How you were so selfless I’ll never understand. The way you found the good in everything. You are now a rainbow. Something beautiful that comes after something so gloomy.”